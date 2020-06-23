Trump’s pandemic failing is now directly impacting his campaign

The test results cast Trump’s risky decision to go ahead by having an indoor rally that health practitioners fear converted into a super-spreader infectious event in an worse light. They also show how the virus — now marching through southern and western states despite Trump’s insistence that the US has recently “prevailed” in the fight — is having a disastrous effect on the “Great American Comeback” narrative in the middle of his reelection bid.

Trump, who described his remark as “semi-tongue in cheek,” continued to argue that the problem in the United States is not that the virus is so widespread, but that testing keeps discovering how deeply it has penetrated in the community.

“Instead of 25 million tests, let’s say we did 10 million tests, we’d look like we were doing much better because we’d have far fewer cases. You understand that. I wouldn’t do that, but I will say this: ee do so much more than other countries it makes us in a way look bad but actually we’re doing the right thing,” Trump said.

The comments seem to trigger yet another new political storm that will further complicate attempts by the President’s campaign team to rebound after Saturday’s embarrassment. The campaign team is now considering smaller venues for Trump events — a move that would surely bruise the commander in chief’s ego, or outdoor locations where supporters may possibly feel convenient.

Limits on campaigning could be intolerable for any President seeking reelection. For Trump, such a crimping of his style would be even worse, given the centrality of his big rallies to his political id and the morale boosting role they fulfill for a president who is an outsider in Washington.

A strong base

There is undoubtedly that the President features a tight hang on Republican voters — the unwillingness of GOP senators to rebuke him over his latest racist comment– when that he called the coronavirus that originated in China “the kung flu” — is proof of that.

And Fox News said that Trump’s go back to the trail secured its biggest Saturday night tv audience in its history, suggesting that while some Trump fans could have been worried about the virus, their absence from Tulsa wasn’t down to diminished enthusiasm.

Trump has always defied political gravity — and the effect of months of stay-at-home orders and lockdowns makes it even more complicated than usual for political analysts to obtain a solid assessment on how a lot of the country now views the President.

But the rally controversy points to more fundamental political challenges facing Trump as that he trails former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden in the polls and the virus tightens its grip on not exactly half the nation.

Saturday night’s event was meant to send a signal that the worst of the chance from the pandemic has expired and that America is on the comeback trail. Instead, it suggested that even Trump’s supporters who elected not to appear in an indoor event that brought the chance of disease, may not yet believe the core message of their hero’s campaign.

With every chance that thousands more Americans die before Election Day, Trump must face the prospect that his denial and mismanagement of the pandemic that left the nation ill prepared for a deadly public health crisis is being a millstone that his campaign may never be able to get rid of.

Searing attacks

The President’s a reaction to a miserable 48 hours was typical — an all-out attack. His targeting of Biden and the Democrats, demonstrating his ferocious tenacity in a manner that also hinted at concern in his inner circle.

Trump fired off a series of searing claims on Twitter — that have no basis in fact — that mail-in voting being considered by many states will result in massive fraud and foreign interference in November’s election.

The President’s team followed up with a brand new offensive against Biden’s health insurance and mental characteristics. They claimed that the former vice president’s decision to stay glued to convention and only join the three official presidential debates in the fall — and never the extra encounters Trump is demanding — shows the former vice president has trepidation about taking on the President. The tactic was a come back to the effort to define Biden as unfit to serve as President — that will not appear to be working, if battleground state polls are any such thing to go on.

On Tuesday, Trump will head to Arizona to tour an area of his border wall which was so fundamental to his attract conservative base supporters in his first presidential election campaign.

The President’s actions were all aggressive gambits that might appeal to his keenest supporters. Taken together with Saturday’s campaign rally that contained meandering diversions, lavish self-praise, casual racism and disinformation , it was difficult to observe they would attract wavering voters who usually do not belong to Trump’s base.

The Arizona trip — while it provides fodder for Trump’s conservative media cheering section — will surely be overshadowed by the state’s increasingly intense battle with the herpes virus. The Grand Canyon state was among 10 other mostly Trump-won states that saw their highest seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases on June 21, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

While the President is out of town, two of his top public health officials, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and the government’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, will testify before a House committee on the increasingly grave situation in many states.

Trump will make an effort to put the embarrassing scenes of Saturday night behind him when he addresses a “Students for Trump” event in Arizona.

Attendees have now been told to create face masks to the big event but won’t be forced to wear them.

Democrats happen to be seeking to exploit Trump’s remark about slowing testing in Oklahoma, portraying it as emblematic of a mismanaged effort to tackle a virus that caused a shutdown of the economy.

“Two nights ago in his diatribe, he told them to stop testing because the numbers were going up … I mean, my God,” Biden told a fundraising event, based on a pool report on Monday.