Trump’s Overhaul Of USPS Is The President “Putting His Knee On The Neck Of American Democracy”

Former Vice President Al Gore stated that Trump’s overhaul of the USPS amounts him “putting his knee on the neck of American democracy.”

The attack seems a recommendation to the killing of George Floyd.

Gore: “An Outrageous Assault On American Institution”

Currently, President Trump is running an overhaul of the USPS with the Postmaster General,Louis De Joy This, nevertheless, does not please the Democrats and the facility.

Former Vice President Al Gore described the overhaul as President Trump “putting his knee on the neck of American democracy.”

The President is “trying to make it impossible for people to vote by mail,” Gore declared. “This is really an outrageous assault on an American institution that goes back to the very beginning of our country.”

The remark is clearly implied to prompt hatred by comparing the President to the killing of Floyd.

The killing of Floyd has actually triggered months of riots and violence.

RELATED: Chris Wallace Suggests Trump May Have A Point About Mail-In Voting Fraud

Dem Congressman Demands Arrest Of Postmaster General

Gore’s revolting remarks follows another unhinged interview by Democrat …