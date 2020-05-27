President Donald Trump’s new personnel chief John McEntee told agency officials at a meeting to expect staffing changes and movements across the government, people familiar with the meeting told CNN. #CNN #News
source
Trump's new personnel head tells agencies to look out for disloyal staffers
President Donald Trump’s new personnel chief John McEntee told agency officials at a meeting to expect staffing changes and movements across the government, people familiar with the meeting told CNN. #CNN #News