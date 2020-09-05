Trump's new Covid-19 adviser responds to critics

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Dr. Scott Atlas, a new adviser to President Trump on coronavirus, speaks to CNN’s Michael Smerconish about critics who question his stance on herd immunity and suggest that he is not qualified to advise on pandemic strategy since he is not an epidemiologist. #CNN #News

