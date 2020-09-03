Trump’s mysterious visit to Walter Reed revealed

In November 2019, President Donald Trump made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed hospital, which the White House dismissed as a “quick exam and labs.” Now, new information is revealed about what really happened at this visit. Chris Cillizza explains.
