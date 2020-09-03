Trump’s mysterious visit to Walter Reed revealed

In November 2019, President Donald Trump made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed hospital, which the White House dismissed as a “quick exam and labs.” Now, new information is revealed about what really happened at this visit. Chris Cillizza explains.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

President Trump’s medical exam was unscheduled, source said

Pence was on standby to ‘take over’ during Trump’s unannounced Walter Reed visit, new book reports

Trump and his doctor say mini-stroke did not prompt President’s trip to Walter Reed last year

Mike Pence’s laughable response to questions about Trump’s Walter Reed visit

Trump’s doctor: Trump ‘will be healthiest individual ever elected’ president

Exclusive: Bornstein claims Trump dictated the glowing health letter

Trump doctor Harold Bornstein says bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files

Donald Trump’s Longtime Doctor Says President Takes Hair-Growth Drug

Trump claims he ‘aced’ cognitive test but offers no proof

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Steven Sevilla

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Subscribe to The Point newsletter:

#CNN #Cillizza #WalterReed