Trump’s military controversy might save Stars and Stripes (opinion)

“The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch. It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!”

Ultimately, this will be Congress’s choice. And they would be a good idea to overlook the DoD order.

Stars and Stripes is not simply any publication. It’s been an essential resource for United States soldiers and veterans for more than 150 years, making this choice an irritating one for those who think the military should have much better than to be a casualty of Trump’s minor politics of vengeance.

I talked to a number of present and previous Stars and Stripes press reporters, editors, photojournalists and devoted readers, who revealed a deep sense of issue and seriousness over the choice, and they described why Stripes is such a vital part of their neighborhood.

Bryce Dubee, a veteran and previous Stripes press reporter, was an active service Army soldier when he was designated as a press reporter to the Tokyo Bureau for 3 years. For him, the …