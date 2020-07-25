Trump’s militarized policing of Portland has no place in the US (opinion)

Jarring videos reveal police officers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plucking protesters from the streets of Portland and packing them in unmarked automobiles prior to repeling. The representatives, dressed in the exact same camouflage pattern that I used as an Army intelligence officer in Afghanistan, are not easily recognizable either by name or by firm. US Customs and Border Protection– a firm under the DHS– confessed to being included in apprehending protesters and provided a statement to CNN that checked out, “Violent anarchists have organized events in Portland over the last several weeks with willful intent to damage and destroy federal property, as well as, injure federal officers and agents. These criminal actions will not be tolerated.”

.

Blurring the line in between the military and police is a dangerous proposal, with Portland using a striking look of the results. The DHS officers in Portland are more reminiscent of the unique operators and the 10 th Mountain Division infantry soldiers I supported in Afghanistan than the policeman I anticipate to see serving and securing American neighborhoods.





Source link