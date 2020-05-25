Trump’s Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic spent golfing, tweeting conspiracies and insults

Trump was noticed at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday and Sunday. It was the primary time the press has recorded a go to to a golf course since March 8.

Trump, who continuously chided former President Barack Obama’s golf behavior, defended his resolution to move to the golf course over the weekend, after he mentioned Joe Biden’s presidential marketing campaign launched an advert about it.

“They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly (…) vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf,” a part of Trump’s Sunday tweets mentioned.

Trump referred to as right into a program earlier this month and mentioned he missed {golfing}.

“I do miss it. I haven’t played really since this problem that we have started. I haven’t been able to play golf for a while, I’ve been very busy and I think it’s just one of those things,” Trump mentioned on a PGA golf program on NBC.

About an hour after Trump returned to the White House from his Virginia golf membership on Sunday, the White House introduced that the President had issued journey restrictions towards Brazil, which has been closely impacted by the coronavirus.

Weekend tweeting

The President seems to have additionally spent a substantial period of time on-line over the weekend, tweeting or retweeting content material from others practically 100 occasions over the course of two days on his @realDonaldTrump account.

The feedback from Trump had been wide-ranging and not essentially centered on the pandemic. He attacked political opponents, promoted Fox News reveals, and repeated his frequent criticisms of the Russia investigation whereas sometimes interspersing retweets of public well being steerage from the federal authorities inbetween.

The President additionally centered a number of assaults on the looks of feminine Democratic politicians.

Some of the President’s tweets additionally verged on misinformation and conspiracy. One tweet promoted “some very good studies” about the usage of hydroxychloroquine, which has been unproven as a therapy or prophylactic for coronavirus.

Seriously in poor health Covid-19 sufferers who had been handled with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine had been extra more likely to die or develop dangerous irregular heart rhythms , in keeping with a big observational research printed Friday within the medical journal The Lancet, coming simply days after Trump mentioned he was taking the treatment.

The President even took time to spar with a former ally, his first lawyer normal, Jeff Sessions.

Trump tweeted that Sessions “should drop out” of the Alabama Senate race, criticizing him once more for recusing himself through the Russia investigation.

Just one tweet over the weekend referenced the Memorial Day vacation, which honors American navy personnel who died whereas serving. And like a lot of his different tweets over the weekend, it appeared to deal with attacking perceived ideological opposition.

“This Is Whom You Disrespect When You Dishonor Our Flag,” the tweet mentioned, paired with a video of a casket draped in an American flag being taken off an airplane.

Trump spent Memorial Day on Monday at Arlington National Cemetery and Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

At Arlington National Cemetery, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence noticed a second of silence on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

During the occasion in Baltimore, Trump acknowledged the US navy’s battle towards coronavirus because the US dying toll approaches the grim and horrific milestone of 100,000 Americans.

“In recent months, our nation and the world have been engaged in a new form of battle against an invisible enemy. Once more, the men and women of the United States military have answered the call to duty and raced into danger,” Trump mentioned. “Tens of thousands of service members and national guardsmen are on the front lines of our war against this terrible virus, caring for patients, delivering critical supplies and working night and day to safeguard our citizens.”

This story has been up to date with further developments Monday.