Harvard Kennedy School professor Cornell William Brooks responds to the announcement that President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, to meet with law enforcement and survey protest damage. The former NAACP president explains to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer how the visit turns the city into “a political prop.” #CNN #News
Trump's making a bad situation worse, Harvard professor says
