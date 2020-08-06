Trump’s mail-in voting falsehoods are part of a wide campaign to discredit the election

“I’m doing our country a big favor by bringing it up, and you know, from a common sense standpoint, if you look at it just out of common sense and pure basic beautiful intelligence — you know it can’t work,” Trump stated Wednesday.

Now the President states he might provide his speech to the virtual Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House , wiping out the custom of presidents looking for to secure their workplace from politicization.

Some of these actions, like attempting to shape the conditions of mail-in voting, are not always ominous and fall more into the classification of legal difficulties often made by both celebrations to win benefit within the structure of elections. But others stumble upon as the actions of a campaign that thinks its own claims it is winning.

Demanding more arguments– as Trump is doing– is a time-honored strategy of a tracking prospect requiring a game-changer. The outcome of Trump’s grievances on mail-in voting frequently appears to be an effort to limitation the number of individuals can vote– when they might fear appearing to a ballot location throughout a pandemic worsened by his own errors. There is likewise a crucial effort by the Trump campaign to lay the foundation for legal and political difficulties that might discredit Biden’s success if he wins and to offer Trump’s ego an out if citizens decline him.

None of this is unexpected. After all, the President made incorrect claims of …