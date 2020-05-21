Trump’s magical thinking on coronavirus is rooted in the teachings of this famous pastor

“It’s going to disappear one day,” he mentioned on February 27. “It’s like a miracle.”

The coronavirus, regardless of Trump’s predictions, has not disappeared. It has unfold quickly, killing greater than 90,000 Americans.

In that gentle, Trump’s response to the pandemic, his fulsome self-praise and downplaying of mass death appears opposite to actuality. But way back, his biographers say, Trump discovered tips on how to craft his personal model of actuality, a lesson he discovered in an unlikely place: a church.

It’s known as the “power of positive thinking,” and Trump heard it from the grasp himself: the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, a Manhattan pastor who grew to become a self-help juggernaut, the Joel Osteen of the 1950s.

“He thought I was his greatest student of all time,” Trump has mentioned.

Undoubtedly, the energy of optimistic thinking has taken Trump a good distance — by means of a number of enterprise failures to the strongest workplace in the world.

Trump has repeatedly credited Peale — who died in 1993 — and optimistic thinking with serving to him by means of tough patches.

“I refused to be sucked into negative thinking on any level, even when the indications weren’t great,” Trump said of the early 1990s , when his casinos have been tanking and he owed collectors billions of {dollars}.

But throughout a world public well being disaster there generally is a adverse facet to optimistic thinking.

“Trump pretending that this pandemic will just go away is not just an unacceptable fantasy,” mentioned Christopher Lane, writer of “Surge of Piety: Norman Vincent Peale and the Remaking of American Religious Life.”

“It is in the realm of dangerous delusion.”

Trump says Peale has made him really feel higher about himself

Though they have been professed Presbyterians, it is extra correct to name Trump’s household Peale-ites.

On Sundays, Trump’s businessman father drove the household from Queens to Peale’s pulpit at Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan.

The centuries-old edifice was, and stays, the closest factor Trump has to a household church. Funerals for each of his mother and father have been held there, and Peale presided over Trump’s marriage to Ivana at Marble Collegiate in 1977. Two of his siblings have been additionally married in the sanctuary.

The draw, Trump’s biographers say, was Peale, who elevated businessmen like the Trumps to saint-like standing as crusaders of American capitalism.

Known as “God’s Salesman,” Peale wrote many self-help books, together with “The Power of Positive Thinking,” that offered thousands and thousands of copies.

Peale drew throngs of followers, but in addition sharp criticism from Christians who accused him of cherry-picking Bible verses and peddling simplistic options.

But the younger Donald Trump was hooked.

“He would instill a very positive feeling about God that also made me feel positive about myself,” Trump writes in “Great Again,” one of his books. “I would literally leave that church feeling like I could listen to another three sermons.”

Peale peppered his sermons with pop psychology. Sin and guilt have been jettisoned in favor of “spirit-lifters,” “energy-producing thoughts” and “7 simple steps” to completely satisfied dwelling.

“Attitudes are more important than facts,” Peale preached, a digital prophecy of our post-truth age.

“Formulate and stamp indelibly on your mind a mental picture of yourself as succeeding,” Peale writes in “The Power of Positive Thinking.”

“Hold this picture tenaciously. Never permit it to fade.”

Peale has additionally influenced Trump’s non secular advisers

To this day, Trump surrounds himself with Peale-like figures, notably prosperity gospel preachers.

One of his closest non secular confidantes, Florida pastor Paula White, leads the White House’s faith-based workplace and is a non secular descendent of Peale’s optimistic thinking — with a Pentecostal twist.

White, a televangelist, belongs to the Word of Faith motion, which teaches that God bestows well being and wealth on true believers.

In a Rose Garden ceremony for the National Day of Prayer earlier this month, White quoted from the Bible’s Book of Job: “If you decree and declare a thing, it will be established.”

“I declare no more delays to the deliverance of Covid-19,” White continued. “No more delays to healing and a vaccination.”

The Book of Job, a parable of human struggling and powerlessness, could also be a wierd guide for a preacher to quote whereas “declaring” an finish to the pandemic. If it have been really easy, Job’s story would contain fewer boils and tortures.

But in a method, White completely captures the downside with optimistic thinking: It tries to twist each scenario right into a “victory,” even when actuality demonstrates in any other case.

“Positive thinking can help people focus on goals and affirm one’s merits,” mentioned Lane, writer of the guide on Peale. “But it does need a reality check, and to be based in fact.”

Sometimes, the actuality is that you have failed and want to vary course. But to Peale, that wasn’t an possibility. Even self-doubt was a sin, he taught, an affront to God.

“He had a huge problem with failure,” Lane mentioned. “He would berate people for even talking about it.”

Peale’s teachings can clarify why Trump will not settle for criticism

You can hear echoes of Peale’s no-fail philosophy in Trump’s indignant response to reporters’ questions on his dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, mentioned Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio.

“Nothing is an exchange of ideas or discussion of facts,” D’Antonio mentioned. “Everything is a life or death struggle for the definition of reality. For him, being wrong feels like being obliterated.”

And that is one cause why the President refuses to just accept any criticism or admit to any failure. To accomplish that would puncture his bubble of positivity, to not point out his self-image.

So, regardless of his administration’s early missteps in making ready for and responding to the coronavirus, Trump will not acknowledge any errors.

Instead, he has misled the public , claiming in February that the scenario was “under control” when it was not; promising a vaccine is coming “very soon,” which it is not; and falsely insisting that “anyone can get tested,” once they couldn’t and plenty of nonetheless can not.

“I’d rate it a 10,” he mentioned. “I think we’ve done a great job.”

Trump’s self-appraisal may not match actuality. But Peale could be proud.