Trump’s Israel-UAE peace deal is ‘good news,’ Dems admit to Bill Maher

“Or maybe it isn’t,” Maher continued, turning to his panel of visitors. “I’ll ask you: Do you think this is a big deal? … Trump did a good thing … or somebody in his administration did.”

MSNBC, CNN MOSTLY IGNORE TRUMP’S MAJOR ISRAEL-UAE PEACE DEAL DURING PRIME TIME

Pete Buttigieg, a previous mayor of South Bend, Ind., who looked for the Democratic governmental election, called the Middle East arrangement “good news.”

“Anything that adds peace or stability to the region, we shouldn’t be afraid to say that’s good news.”

Andrew Yang, a New York business person who likewise ran for president as a Democrat, concurred– and used recommendations to fellow Democrats about favorable advancements that originate from the Trump administration.

“When something good happens, you have to call it out because you can’t get into this trap or this mode where everything that Trump does is automatically bad,” Yang stated. “You know, Democrats need to have a clear vision for what we want to see in the world and anything that moves that vision closer to reality, that we should applaud — regardless of who’s in power when it happens.”