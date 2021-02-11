Trump's impeachment trial begins with stunning riot video

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) plays a video montage of the riots at the US Capitol on January 6 and argues that former President Trump’s words inspired the attack.
