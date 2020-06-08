Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized, Blacked Out & ‘BLM’



Play video content

Exclusive

President Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is defaced again beyond recognition — which time it seems a George Floyd protester left their mark.

The star along Hollywood Blvd. was vandalized sooner or later this week-end with some body using black spray paint to completely black out the star. It kinda blends in with the surrounding sidewalk now — and once and for all measure, the vandal left a bag of crap on top.

As if that was not clear enough on how whoever did this felt concerning the Prez, some body went ahead and tagged BLM nearby as well. This shouldn’t come as a massive shock being an estimated 50,000 people marched down Hollywood Blvd Sunday, right past Trump’s star.

The President’s caught a whole lot of flak for how he’s taken care of immediately the civil unrest round the country … so, like we said, not surprising.

We’re told LAPD has yet to answer the vandalism. As usual, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce must come tidy up this mess eventually.

And, simply for funsies … here is a quick recap of what this slab of marble’s been through in the last 4 years — it has been jackhammered, painted, pickaxed … and also (fake) peed on by George Lopez.