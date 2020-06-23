Trump’s helicopter ‘walk of shame’ widely mocked online following Tulsa rally

President Donald Trump was caught on camera looking “deflated” on his in the past from his disappointing first campaign rally in 90 days since the outbreak of coronavirus on Saturday, and the Internet noticed.

The rally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, proved to truly have a disappointing turnout with just over 6,000 people turning up to the event at the 19,000 capacity BOK arena.

More than two-thirds of the stadium was left vacant, and a patio overflow area set up outside in anticipation of the large crowds was closed down when it was clear it would maybe not be filled.





Mr Trump had previously claimed that very nearly one million people had requested tickets for the rally, which had been surrounded in controversy after being initially in the offing to be held on Juneteenth.

While some have speculated that the coronavirus could have kept people away, yet another theory claimed an alliance of teenage TikTok users and K-Pop fans registered hundreds of thousands of tickets for the rally with no intention of attending.

Mr Trump was seen on his came back back to Washington disembarking the Marine One after the rally with his white shirt left open, his tie undone, and a signature Make America Great Again hat hanging from his hand.

Social media users were quick to latch onto the footage of the president, poking fun at his seemingly disappointed appearance.

Many noticed that they thought the president looked “dejected” and “defeated”.

Other users took to adding sad soundtracks to the footage, turning the moment right into a meme after branding it the president’s “walk of shame”.

1/16 A Trump supporter sits in the upper rows of the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of a campaign rally. There were reports of far lower numbers attending compared to the president’s team had predicted Getty Images 2/16 Donald Trump points to his shoe at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a lengthy explanation of why he walked so watchfully on a ramp at West Point military academy a week earlier Getty Images 3/16 A police officer gestures during a Black Lives Matter event close to the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of a campaign rally by Donald Trump AP 4/16 Trump supporters just take their seats in the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of a campaign rally by the president. Many people in the crowd were choosing not to wear face masks despite medical recommendations throughout the coronavirus pandemic AP 5/16 Merchandise vendors wearing face masks at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of a Donald Trump rally Getty 6/16 Trump supporter Scott Hilliard, left, argues with Black Lives Matter protester Eugene Smith close to the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of a campaign rally by the president AP 7/16 A Trump supporter and a Black Lives Matter protester face off in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of a campaign rally by Donald Trump AFP via Getty Images 8/16 A protester shouts at Donald Trump supporters outside a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma REUTERS 9/16 Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s 2nd son, in the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of a campaign rally AP 10/16 A woman wearing a T-shirt with the message ‘I Can’t Breathe’ is arrested after refusing to leave the area beyond your rally, which she said she had a ticket for AFP via Getty Images 11/16 A woman speaks to police officers within a protest against racial injustice outside a Donald Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma REUTERS 12/16 Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of the president’s first rally in three months Getty Images 13/16 A protester against racial injustice is arrested outside a Donald Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma REUTERS 14/16 A Trump supporter wearing a Make America Great Again cap speaking outside a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma REUTERS 15/16 Trump supporters wait to enter a rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma AFP via Getty Images 16/16 Donald Trump supporters and opponents clash outside the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of an election rally by the president AP

One user gave the footage the soundtrack of Foreigner’s “I want to know what love is”, gaining over 6000 likes and 2100 retweets. Another used the track “Hello darkness my old friend” by Simon & Garfunkel.

“I can’t stop watching this. This is the greatest video ever. It’s like a kid who had a birthday party and no one showed up,” one user said about the meme.

‘Walking into work Monday morning like,’ a user posted alongside a screen grab of Mr Trump walking from the plane.





Other users took the footage more seriously, stating that the president hasn’t always looked so concerned.

“Think about this: Trump looks worse coming off of Marine One after one poorly attended rally than he’s looked at any point during this pandemic or economic crisis. He doesn’t care about you, He doesn’t care about you, #MAGA. He just doesn’t,” one user tweeted.

The president was reportedly “furious” following the disappointing turnout, and the campaign claimed 12,000 people had attended the function.

The team also said that civil rights protestors had blocked entryways for audience members before the rally.

The Associated Press insisted in a fact always check of a claim that protesters’ blockades are not to blame for the turnout and that demonstrators were not blocking entry points.