Trump’s heading to Kenosha today

President Trump is set to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, today, going against the wishes of officials who have requested he stay away from the city, which is still coping from the recent shooting of an unarmed Black man by law enforcement and subsequent protests.

What’s on his schedule: According to Trump’s public schedule, the President is expected to begin his trip with a visit to a “property affected by recent riots.” He’s then scheduled to visit a local high school and the city’s emergency operations center. Before departing Kenosha, he’ll participate in a roundtable focused on community safety.

What’s not on his schedule: The President isn’t expected to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the man was shot in the back seven times by a police officer. Trump claimed that he’s not meeting with Blake’s family during his Wisconsin visit because they wanted to involve lawyers.