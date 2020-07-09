But make no mistake: Unless something changes considerably, whichever candidate is trusted more to take care of the virus will win the election.

Trump likely really wants to switch topics because that he realizes how poorly that he is currently polling on the issue.

In poll after poll, voters say former Vice President Joe Biden is better equipped to handle the issue than Trump. A Pew Research Center poll released last week found that 52% of voters were confident that Biden could handle coronavirus. Only 41% said the same about Trump.

You’ll notice each of those percentages arranged nearly perfectly with the share of voters who does vote for every single candidate. Biden earned 54% in the horse race to Trump’s 44%. The pattern of vote choice being associated with feelings in regards to the virus has been consistent for months.

Indeed, our last CNN/SSRS poll showed just how correlated coronavirus is to feelings about the election right now. Among the voters who said Biden will be better at handling the pandemic, 96% said they’d vote for Biden. Trump took merely a 2% of those voters. Biden gets all the voters he needs and more to beat Trump simply from the portion of the electorate that prefers him to Trump on coronavirus. To provide you with an idea of how strong this relationship is, that it is more predictive of voting for Biden than disapproval of Trump’s job performance. Biden won 92% of those who disapprove of Trump’s overall job performance. Trump won 3% of those voters. Coronavirus has were able to top at the least 20% for the nation’s most significant problem within the last few three Gallup polls (April, May and late May to early June). It’s very rare for a non-economic problem to attain 20% in a single month, aside from three consecutive months. Now, there was a drop in the percentage who said coronavirus was the most important problem from May to early June. However, the percentage who are concerned about the virus has ticked up in recent weeks. The percentage who said they certainly were at least averagely worried about the availability of hospital supplies, services and treatment jumped 10 points in Gallup’s last poll . A record high 65% said they thought the coronavirus situation in the united kingdom was getting worse Indeed, that’s the important thing facet of the pandemic: It does not seem like it’s going away. Cases are surging . Experts believe a vaccine will arrive, but not before year’s end at the least. The chance that the virus is not at least near the top of the voters’ minds come November seems small at this time. What we’re seeing in the polling now is precisely what we’d are expecting given history. I previously noted that we’ve had a number of elections where there was a non-economic issue at or near the top of voters’ minds at that time of the election. All of them had a regular message: An incumbent who wins at the top non-economic issue is reelected. An incumbent who is not trusted on the issue either loses or drops out of the race. For Trump, the information is clear. Either he’s to convince voters he is the man they need over Biden to handle coronavirus, or he’ll likely be defeated no matter just how much he tries to shift the country’s attention.

