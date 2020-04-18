Trump’s Florida properties furlough 713 workers due to the coronavirus pandemic 

PROPOSED STATE OR REGIONAL ‘GATING’ CRITERIA

These are the checks which have to be handed in a state or assortment of states to permit them to transfer from lockdown to part one

SYMPTOMS

Downward trajectory of influenza-like diseases (ILI) reported inside a 14-day interval

AND

Downward trajectory of covid-like syndromic circumstances reported inside a 14-day interval

CASES

Downward trajectory of documented circumstances inside a 14-day interval

OR

Downward trajectory of optimistic checks as a p.c of complete checks inside a 14-day interval (flat or growing quantity of checks)

HOSPITALS

Treat all sufferers with out disaster care

Robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, together with rising antibody testing

CORE STATE PREPAREDNESS RESPONSIBILITIES

These are what a state of assortment of states has to have in place to transfer from lockdown to part one

TESTING AND CONTACT TRACING

Ability to rapidly arrange protected and environment friendly screening and testing websites for symptomatic people and hint contacts of COVID+ outcomes

Ability to take a look at Syndromic/ILI-indicated individuals for COVID and hint contacts of COVID+ outcomes

Ensure sentinel surveillance websites are screening for asymptomatic circumstances and contacts for COVID+ outcomes are traced (websites function at places that serve older people, lower-income Americans, racial minorities, and Native Americans)

HEALTH CARE SYSTEM CAPACITY

Ability to rapidly and independently provide ample Personal Protective Equipment and demanding medical tools to deal with dramatic surge in want

Ability to surge ICU capability

PLANS

Protect the well being and security of workers in vital industries

Protect the well being and security of these dwelling and dealing in high-risk services (e.g., senior care services)

Protect staff and customers of mass transit

Advise residents relating to protocols for social distancing and face coverings

Monitor circumstances and instantly take steps to restrict and mitigate any rebounds or outbreaks by restarting a part or returning to an earlier part, relying on severity

PHASE ONE

FOR STATES AND REGIONS THAT SATISFY THE GATING CRITERIA

INDIVIDUALS

ALL VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS ought to proceed to shelter in place. Members of households with susceptible residents ought to be conscious that by returning to work or different environments the place distancing shouldn’t be sensible, they might carry the virus again residence. Precautions ought to be taken to isolate from susceptible residents.

All people, WHEN IN PUBLIC (e.g., parks, out of doors recreation areas, purchasing areas), ought to maximize bodily distance from others. Social settings of greater than 10 individuals, the place applicable distancing will not be sensible, ought to be prevented until precautionary measures are noticed.

Avoid SOCIALIZING in teams of greater than 10 individuals in circumstances that don’t readily permit for applicable bodily distancing (e.g., receptions, commerce reveals)

MINIMIZE NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL and cling to CDC tips relating to isolation following journey

EMPLOYERS

Continue to ENCOURAGE TELEWORK, every time potential and possible with enterprise operations.

If potential, RETURN TO WORK IN PHASES.

Close COMMON AREAS the place personnel are probably to congregate and work together, or implement strict social distancing protocols.

Minimize NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL and cling to CDC tips relating to isolation following journey.

Strongly take into account SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS for personnel who’re members of a VULNERABLE POPULATION.

SPECIFIC TYPES OF EMPLOYERS

SCHOOLS AND ORGANIZED YOUTH ACTIVITIES (e.g., daycare, camp) which are at present closed ought to stay closed.

VISITS TO SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS ought to be prohibited. Those who do work together with residents and sufferers should adhere to strict protocols relating to hygiene.

LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down eating, film theaters, sporting venues, locations of worship) can function underneath strict bodily distancing protocols.

ELECTIVE SURGERIES can resume, as clinically applicable, on an outpatient foundation at services that adhere to CMS tips.

GYMS can open in the event that they adhere to strict bodily distancing and sanitation protocols.

BARS ought to stay closed

PHASE TWO

FOR STATES AND REGIONS WITH NO EVIDENCE OF A REBOUND AND THAT SATISFY THE GATING CRITERIA A SECOND TIME

INDIVIDUALS

ALL VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS ought to proceed to shelter in place. Members of households with susceptible residents ought to be conscious that by returning to work or different environments the place distancing shouldn’t be sensible, they might carry the virus again residence. Precautions ought to be taken to isolate from susceptible residents.

All people, WHEN IN PUBLIC (e.g., parks, out of doors recreation areas, purchasing areas), ought to maximize bodily distance from others.

Social settings of greater than 50 individuals, the place applicable distancing will not be sensible, ought to be prevented until precautionary measures are noticed. NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL can resume.

EMPLOYERS

Continue to ENCOURAGE TELEWORK, every time potential and possible with enterprise operations.

Close COMMON AREAS the place personnel are probably to congregate and work together, or implement reasonable social distancing protocols.

NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL can resume.

Strongly take into account SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS for personnel who’re members of a VULNERABLE POPULATION.

SPECIFIC TYPES OF EMPLOYERS

SCHOOLS AND ORGANIZED YOUTH ACTIVITIES (e.g., daycare, camp) can reopen.

VISITS TO SENIOR CARE FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS ought to be prohibited. Those who do work together with residents and sufferers should adhere to strict protocols relating to hygiene.

LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down eating, film theaters, sporting venues, locations of worship) can function underneath reasonable bodily distancing protocols.

ELECTIVE SURGERIES can resume, as clinically applicable, on an outpatient and in-patient foundation at services that adhere to CMS tips.

GYMS can stay open in the event that they adhere to strict bodily distancing and sanitation protocols.

BARS might function with diminished standing-room occupancy, the place relevant and applicable.

PHASE THREE

FOR STATES AND REGIONS WITH NO EVIDENCE OF A REBOUND AND THAT SATISFY THE GATING CRITERIA A THIRD TIME

INDIVIDUALS

VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS can resume public interactions, however ought to apply bodily distancing, minimizing publicity to social settings the place distancing will not be sensible, until precautionary measures are noticed.

LOW-RISK POPULATIONS ought to take into account minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

EMPLOYERS

Resume UNRESTRICTED STAFFING of worksites

SPECIFIC TYPES OF EMPLOYERS

VISITS TO SENIOR CARE FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS can resume. Those who work together with residents and sufferers have to be diligent relating to hygiene.

LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down eating, film theaters, sporting venues, locations of worship) can function underneath restricted bodily distancing protocols.

GYMS can stay open in the event that they adhere to normal sanitation protocols.

BARS might function with elevated standing room occupancy, the place relevant.

WHO IS ‘VULNERABLE’?