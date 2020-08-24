Trump’s first speech of the GOP convention was riddled with lies

More than 8 hours prior to the formally telecasted shows was set to begin, President Donald Trump made an unanticipated look in the Republican National Convention hall in Charlotte, N.C.

Trump started by rattling off a series of incorrect and deceptive declarations on ballot by mail.

Riffing nearly the whole time, Trump discussed his typical slate of preferred subjects, providing lines such as, “The pandemic, we’re handling it very well. Look at the crowds.”

Other subjects discussed consisted of an inaccurate claim that the border wall is nearly done, just how much farmers allegedly inform Trump they like China, grievances over how cable television news channels covered the roll call vote previously in the hour, and how Trump thinks the nation was more divided under President Barack Obama.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

Although the Republican National Convention’s real telecasted shows was not expected to begin till 9 pm EST, President Donald Trump was on the phase in Charlotte, N.C., by 1 pm to provide a normal MAGA rally speech.

“The pandemic, we’re handling it very well. Look at the crowds,” Trump stated in one of a number of incorrect remarks throughout his rambling speech, which lasted about an hour.

The president committed most of the first half hour of his speech to duplicating his preferred lies about ballot by mail.

At one point, CNN removed from his speech, mentioning the growing number of incorrect claims Trump made about ballot.

< blockquote class ="twitter-tweet blockquote" data-lang ="en" data-cards ="" ...