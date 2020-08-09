Trump’s executive actions: Breaking down the coronavirus pandemic aid

Here’s a breakdown of the actions, the numerous strings connected and concerns about what they really achieve.

Trump explained the memorandum signed Saturday as an action supplying “an additional or extra $400 a week and expanded benefits.”

But in truth, the extra joblessness aid is more complex than the White House acknowledged and specialists state it might not assist a great deal of the jobless.

Under the previous welfare gone by Congress, countless Americans got an extra blanket $600 a week from the federal government on top of their state welfare.

States need to chip in. Now, under Trump’s procedure, the federal government is needing states to get the tab for 25% ($100) of the as much as $400 fringe benefit everyone might have the ability to get weekly in extraaid On top of that, a state should consent to participate in this monetary contract with the federal government for any jobless individual living there to get any of the fringe benefits.

States remain in alarming monetary straits. Many states have actually currently asked the federal government for significant monetary aid. Several specialists informed CNN there are significant concerns about the number of states might have the ability to pay for the additional expense.

If a state says that it does not have the funds or does wish to participate in the contract with the federal government, the jobless individual because state gets no dollars in additional federal advantages (they would still get the regular state …