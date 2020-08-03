Trump's embraced conspiracies like these. Fareed Zakaria explains why it's concerning

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria gives his take on President Donald Trump’s use of conspiracy theories to support unsubstantiated claims of election rigging plots in the United States. #CNN #News
