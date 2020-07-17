Trump’s dog food problem (opinion)

Someone at the Trump campaign, though, does not know what they truly are doing. They sent me — scarcely a potential Trump donor — a fancy Trump membership card. Not low priced card-stock, actually. This is just a credit card-looking, gold-embossed card.

I asked legendary Democratic direct mail guru Dave Gold why the Trump campaign might have sent that if you ask me. “This makes sense to me as a re-solicitation package” that he said, “sent to someone who has given $100 or $250 to get another $250 or even $500. But as a prospecting mailer? Someone is going to make money off this, but I can’t imagine how it could be the Trump campaign. Jared Kushner has a better chance of bringing peace to the Middle East than Trump does making money off that pitch.”

According to the New York Times, the campaign also spent a reported $325,000 running Facebook advertisements, promoting Parscale’s social media pages, among others. I don’t know a lot of about Facebook, to tell you the truth. But spending that way may have been Parscale’s downfall. Trump, who got rich , at least simply, off of his father’s money, doesn’t appear to like other people getting rich off the Trump brand. The Lincoln Project — anti-Trump Republicans who understand how to throw a punch — made a really effective ad roasting Parscale for his newfound wealth : allegedly including a $2.4 million Florida home, two Florida condos (owned with his family) and a Ferrari.

In an even more conventional form of spending, Parscale has invested heavily in early advertisements in key states — reportedly dropping more than $14 million to defend seven states Trump won last time: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, Ohio and Texas. Parscale was playing defense in red states — but achieved it work?

Looks like all Parscale’s lavish ad spending has bought Trump a big, fat goose egg. If the election were held today, Trump would lose — and by significantly more than two or three points.

But maybe, just maybe, the problem isn’t Parscale. Maybe Trump has what political ad makers call the “Dog Food Problem.” The nutritionists concoct the healthier dog food; the graphic artists create a cool logo; the engineers make an easy-opening can; the ad makers create Spielbergian images of golden retrievers bounding through amber waves of grain. But there is one problem: the dog won’t eat it. Maybe Trump’s problem is not Parscale; maybe it’s him.

This is common in campaigns — especially losing ones. You can’t fire the candidate, so you dump the campaign manager. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis fired John Sasso, and replaced him with Susan Estrich, who went on to reduce a 17-point lead in 100 days. Republican President George H.W. Bush introduced legendary political fixer James Baker to shore up his White House and his re-election bid in August 1992. In November, Bush lost 32 states and the District of Columbia, a total of 370 electoral votes , to Democrat Bill Clinton.

I have already been a campaign operative nearly all of my adult life. I really like campaign people. But sometimes even the most effective campaign can not elect a fatally flawed candidate. It’s not the monkey, Mr. President. It’s the organ grinder.