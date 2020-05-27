Trump’s devoted new press secretary is no different from her predecessors | David Smith | US news

“I will never lie to you,” proclaimed Kayleigh McEnany on her launching as the White House press secretary at the beginning of the month. “You have my word on that.”

That would certainly be a welcome modification, reasoned movie critics of Donald Trump, yet their hopes of a modification in the means his management interacts have actually been rushed.

McEnany has actually stunned audiences with her evangelical dedication to the US head of state (“who I believe is one of the best presidents, if not the best president, this country will ever have”), her straight-faced protection of his wildest conspiracy theory concepts as well as her already-wearing-thin feat of attempting to transform the tables on press reporters.

Her rundown on Tuesday was, wrote the Washington Post, “a case study in gaslighting, whataboutism and false claims”.

Six times the press secretary was inquired about tweets in which Trump advertised an entirely debunked conspiracy concept concerning Joe Scarborough having some function in the fatality of Lori Klausutis, an assistant that offered in his workplace when he was a Republican participant ofCongress Now a TELEVISION host on MSNBC, Scarborough as well as Trump spar regularly. Six times McEnany eluded the inquiries.

Klausutis passed away in 2001 after passing out from an uncommon heart rhythm as well as striking her directly a workdesk. Her widower has actually asked Twitter to erase Trump’s messages, saying that he “has taken something that does not belong to him – the memory of my dead wife – and perverted it for perceived political gain”.

Jon Karl, the White House contributor of ABC News, asked: “Why is the president making these unfounded allegations? This is pretty nuts, isn’t it? The president is accusing somebody of possible murder? The family is pleading with the president to please stop unfounded conspiracy theories. Why is he doing it?”

McEnany researched her binder of notes after that looked for to disperse by indicating a 2003 radio program in which host Don Imus can be listened to informing a joke concerning the fatality of a trainee as well as Scarborough is listened to laughing.

“Well, you know, I would note that the president said this morning that this is not an original Trump thought, and it is not. In fact, in 2003, on Don Imus’s show, it was Don Imus and Joe Scarborough that joked about killing an intern – joked and laughed about it. So that was, I’m sure, pretty hurtful to Lori’s family.”