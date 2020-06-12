Trump’s decision to hold a Tulsa rally on Juneteenth is no coincidence (opinion)

Coincidence? We know better.

But when a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany what Juneteenth meant to the President and whether it was appropriate to hold his rally on the vacation, she defended the decision, claiming that Juneteenth is “a meaningful day to (Trump)” so he wants to utilize it to “share some of the progress that’s been made as we look forward and more needs to be done.”

But the argument collapses under scrutiny. Is Trump planning to use the pandemic-ignoring gathering of thousands of raucous MAGA-hat wearing, mostly white supporters, to tout his progress on race relations?

So, no, the claim that a Trump rally at your website of a race massacre on Juneteenth is an attempt to honor the struggle against racism has all of the markings of Trumpian gaslighting.

Why, then, is Trump carrying this out? The answer is in the polls.

The President is panicking over mounting evidence that his chances for re-election are slipping. His popularity is declining as he consistently misses opportunities to widen his narrow base of support. If he were a normal politician rather than someone appearing to suffer with a remarkable inability to express empathy, he might have already been able to communicate compassion and solidarity with Americans suffering from a pandemic and people outraged by the killing of George Floyd as well as other African Americans at the hands of law enforcement. Instead, his instinctive reaction in both cases has been to double down on attacking his critics, rivals and perceived enemies, further polarizing a country during a time when he might have brought it together and gained political good will in the process.

The result is a free fall in the polls.

The latest CNN poll found him along with his lowest approval ratings since January 2019, at just 38% — comparable level of one-term presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point inside their presidencies. The poll also found Trump trailing his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, by a yawning 14 points. The campaign responded by demanding that CNN apologize and retract the poll. CNN responded with a scorching letter , noting that threats from political leaders have an average of come from regimes with no respect for a free media.

Unfortunately for the President, the CNN poll email address details are backed up by other opinion surveys with similar findings. And the news is dismal for Trump’s campaign, even when looking at his Electoral College prospects.

CNN found majorities in every age group disapprove of his performance as president. And in every age bracket and every income level, the majority disapproves of the way in which he has handled the protests. That is true for men and women, monochrome. Two-thirds say Trump’s response has been harmful, and much more than eight in 10 says the peaceful protests are justified.

Trump is standing on an extremely narrow base of support. Like a polar bear on a melting block of ice, he is watching his support dissolve. His impulse is to hold on to what he can and to keep that base from disappearing beneath him in the rising heat.

That’s why Trump is scrambling to hold onto what he has.

The campaign is on firm ground in Oklahoma, where Trump won 65% of the vote in the 2016 election. By demeaning the significance of Juneteenth and holding a rally in Tulsa of all places, he is reminding his most loyal backers he is inside their corner; that even if that he says something they don’t like, his fingers are crossed behind his back and that it’s all for show. We have experienced it repeatedly, when that he reads from a teleprompter the words compiled by others, only to reveal his true feelings within an off-the-cuff statement later on. This happened when that he denounced the racism in Charlottesville as “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” and went on the next day to immortally declare, there were “ very fine people on both sides.”

The timing of Trump’s upcoming rally is no coincidence. The White House knows about Juneteenth. Last year, it posted a statement on its website, recalling the June 19, 1865 declaration that “all slaves are free,” saying, “We pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of African Americans.”

If Trump goes ahead with the Tulsa rally, he can try to make it sound as if he is honoring African Americans this season as well. That’s not what he’ll be selling that day. Don’t buy it.