Trump’s crazy designation of Antifa as terrorist organization (Opinion)

Thanks to the First Amendment, the US authorities has traditionally prevented designating home teams on each the left and proper as terrorist. Belonging to such teams is consistent with the authentic train of your First Amendment proper to freedom of speech and perception — whether or not you’re a white supremacist or an environmental activist.
Of course, ought to an American citizen commit against the law in service of her extremist beliefs she will be prosecuted for that crime, however she can’t be prosecuted for merely belonging to the group, irrespective of how objectionable its views could be.
The scenario is kind of totally different in the case of terrorist teams based mostly abroad. If you have a look at the National Counterterrorism Center’s record of designated terrorist groups, you will notice that every one the teams which might be listed are based mostly outdoors the United States. Joining such designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations shouldn’t be protected by the First Amendment and is prosecuted as a crime. In current years scores of Americans, for example, have been convicted of becoming a member of ISIS or trying to hitch the terrorist group, which may carry a sentence of up to 20 years.
If Trump succeeds in designating Antifa it probably opens the door for American residents to be charged for merely holding their beliefs — even when they’re excessive and at occasions, militant.
It additionally begs the query why analogous extremist proper wing teams are usually not equally designated by the Trump administration, since violent right-wing extremists within the US kill far more Americans than leftist terrorists. According to information gathered by New America, a analysis establishment, since 9/11 right-wing terrorists within the United States have killed 110 folks for political causes, whereas Antifa supporters have killed exactly no one for political causes. Meanwhile, these motivated by black nationalist ideology have killed 12 folks.
In different phrases, the menace posed by deadly right-wing terrorists for the reason that 9/11 assaults is sort of 10 times greater than that posed by leftist terrorists.
To its credit score, the Trump administration designated the Russian Imperial Movement, a white supremacist group based mostly in Russia, as a terrorist organization in April.
Yet there is no such thing as a indication that the Trump administration will successfully criminalize being a member of an American right-wing extremist group. And for good motive: The First Amendment is the primary for a motive, and it permits Americans to carry extremist beliefs of all flavors with out concern of prosecution — together with Antifa supporters.