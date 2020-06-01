Trump’s crazy designation of Antifa as terrorist organization (Opinion)

It additionally begs the query why analogous extremist proper wing teams are usually not equally designated by the Trump administration, since violent right-wing extremists within the US kill far more Americans than leftist terrorists. According to information gathered by New America, a analysis establishment, since 9/11 right-wing terrorists within the United States have killed 110 folks for political causes, whereas Antifa supporters have killed exactly no one for political causes. Meanwhile, these motivated by black nationalist ideology have killed 12 folks.

In different phrases, the menace posed by deadly right-wing terrorists for the reason that 9/11 assaults is sort of 10 times greater than that posed by leftist terrorists.

To its credit score, the Trump administration designated the Russian Imperial Movement, a white supremacist group based mostly in Russia, as a terrorist organization in April.

Yet there is no such thing as a indication that the Trump administration will successfully criminalize being a member of an American right-wing extremist group. And for good motive: The First Amendment is the primary for a motive, and it permits Americans to carry extremist beliefs of all flavors with out concern of prosecution — together with Antifa supporters.