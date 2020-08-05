Trump’s Covid-19 testing czar says the government is doing all it can on tests. That’s not what the experts say.

CNN asked more than 20 public health and lab industry sources whether Giroir and the administration were doing all they could to fix the country’s testing problems and there was an overwhelming consensus: No.

What’s most needed, they said, was for the federal government to seize a larger leadership role in coordinating a focused national effort aimed at identifying and solving issues in the testing supply chain and providing better guidance to health workers on how best to use limited resources. Their recommendations come as test results often take multiple days or more, which can stunt health officials’ abilities to effectively track the spread of the virus.

“I don’t see a national plan in place. I see some state level plans,” said Omai Garner, who directs clinical microbiology testing for UCLA Health. “We need a national testing strategy, absolutely.” A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services disputed that saying, “What is right for Florida, is not right for Massachusetts, at this point in the pandemic. That is why a single national plan is not appropriate, as opposed to national principles and a blueprint, that we implement on a state and local level.” The HHS spokesperson said the administration works with states everyday on testing to assure they are focused on meeting goals and each week provides governors with recommendations. Here are five things these experts say need to be done now to address the testing problems. More coordination of…

