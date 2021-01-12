Trump's conspiracies forced him into hiding. Now he's fighting back
Trump's conspiracies forced him into hiding. Now he's fighting back

Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer says he’s been forced into hiding after being harassed and threatened following baseless claims made by President Trump’s legal team and conservative media outlets that his company defrauded Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Coomer is suing the Trump campaign, included Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, for slander.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR