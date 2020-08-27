Trump’s campaign promises – has he delivered on them?



Donald Trump made a number of promises on his road to the White House





It’s been four years since Donald Trump made a string of promises during his long 2016 campaign to be the 45th president of the United States. As his big speech to the RNC looms, how is he doing on keeping them?

Many of them made headlines – from banning all Muslims entering the US, to building a wall along the border with Mexico.

So how did he do?

Tax cuts

Before election: Trump promised to lower the corporate tax rate and bring in huge tax cuts for working Americans.

After: The Republican tax plan passed in December 2017, and it largely ticks the box for the president although its merits are hotly disputed. He has had to compromise on his pledge to bring corporation tax down from 35% to 15% (it will be 21% instead).

And the tax cuts for individuals will expire, although Republicans say future…