Trump’s campaign manager says ‘we’ve only just begun’

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale asserts the campaign ‘only just begun’ and that there is amazing ‘unprecedented enthusiasm’ as the president’s poll numbers continue to slide

Brad Parscale defended Donald Trump’s reelection efforts as the president’s poll numbers continue to slide, claiming within an article Thursday morning that the campaign has ‘just begun’ ramping up.

‘The campaign has only just begun to define Biden and introduce the American electorate to who he is really: a 47-year career politician whose actions decimated American working families and betrayed black Americans,’ Parscale wrote in a Washington Post op/ed

Trump’s reelection campaign manager also noted there is certainly ‘precedented enthusiasm’ for Trump to have a 2nd term.

Parscale is now embattled, with the president recently directing his ire at him as advisers and allies become focused on losing in November and his post-coronavirus comeback rally yielded significantly less than desirable crowd numbers.

During a gathering in April, where Parscale was on the phone with the president and other campaign and White House staff, the president erupted at his top campaign aide.

Those familiar with the problem revealed that Trump shouted into the phone at his campaign manager and blamed him for his enduring poll numbers – plus some say the president threatened to sue him.

‘Actually, he could be doing a congrats. I never shouted at him (been with me for years, such as the 2016 win), & don’t have any intention to take action,’ Trump defended Parscale and admitted to yelling at him in a tweet after reports of the incident emerged.

Pascale has become a target of Trump lately as aides worry for his reelection efforts – and the president admitted to lashing out and yelling at Parscale in an April call

Parscale is just a loyal Trump staffer, spanning back to the 2016 campaign when that he headed up the digital and social media marketing strategy.

He also ensured ‘enthusiasm’ when it comes to those supporting the president financially – referencing the money earned in June.

While Trump did achieve a record-setting month, so did Biden and the Democratic National Committee – and the president and Republican National Committee actually raised $10 million less than the former vice president last month.

‘The president’s reelection war chest, including a record-setting $131 million raised in June from thousands of donors at all levels, reflects the continued support, enthusiasm and confidence so many Americans have in President Trump and his agenda,’ Parscale wrote. ‘The massive amount raised in June eclipses the sum total raised in just about any single month of 2016.’

Parscale assures that media reports and polls ‘predicting likely defeat’ are unreliable, pointing to similar polls when former Republican President George W. Bush was facing reelection.

Recent polling, even from the president’s former favorite network Fox News, shows Biden besting Trump in November

It is unclear if blame will also fall on Parscale for the dismal turnout at Trump’s Tulsa rally last month.

Trump’s rally organizer, Michael Glassner, is being ‘reassigned’ following the flop – where in actuality the BOK Arena, which has a capacity in excess of 19,000 only saw a crowd of more than 6,000 for the president’s first post-coronavirus rally.

Glassner will now work for the campaign’s legal side coping with its many lawsuits.

‘[W]hen it comes to the most crucial factor, enthusiasm, President Trump is dominating,’ Parscale assured. ‘The unprecedented enthusiasm behind the president’s reelection efforts stands in stark contrast to the flat, almost nonexistent enthusiasm for Biden.’