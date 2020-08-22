Trump’s Approval Rating, Biden’s Speech: 2020 Campaign Highlights

Welcome to our weekly analysis of the state of the 2020 campaign.

The week in numbers

21.8 million individuals tuned in on tv for Biden’s huge night at the convention on Thursday, according to Nielsen, a little more than the 21 million who saw previous President Barack Obama and Senator Kamala Harris,Mr Biden’s running mate, onWednesday The TELEVISION viewership for the candidate’s speech was down about 21 percent from Hillary Clinton’s approval speech 4 years back, though many individuals saw online.

A brand-new Gallup poll put President Trump’s approval rating at 42 percent Americans’ approval of his handling of the economy– normally his strength– was 48 percent , approximately even with his numbers from June however 15 portion points off his profession high in the winter season, right before the pandemic struck.

Pollsters mainly paused their work throughout the convention, waiting on things to play out prior to taking a fresh read of the nation. But at the start of the week, three separate polls by appreciated outlets revealed Biden leading Trump by approximately 8 points

Catch me up

Democrats breathed a cumulative sigh of relief today after the celebration managed an all-virtual convention, half political video and half Joe Biden paid announcement, mostly without a drawback.

And whether you liked the material ofMr Biden’s approval speech or discovered yourself unmoved by his message, something was clear: He exceeded the low expectations embeded in part by his …