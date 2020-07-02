While it is clear he values the attention, respect and gilded trappings that come with the post — including his visit Friday to Mount Rushmore for a fireworks display — Trump has often seemed less passionate about confronting the dilemmas he, as commander in chief, is expected to help solve. Instead he’s described his style as “modern day presidential,” an ill-defined amalgamation of showman, provocateur and cheerleader that seems to generally mean whatever Trump wants it to but does not include the unpleasant or tiresome tasks undertaken by the men who preceded him.

“It’s much easier being presidential, it’s easy,” he told a rollicking pre-Covid campaign rally in Dallas last October. “All you have to do is act like a stiff.”

In private, Trump has light emitting diode many aides to believe he has lost interest in combating the health crisis, finding few political upsides to a pandemic that has maybe not been contained. Multiple former administration officials say Trump has an aversion in intelligence briefings to hearing warnings about Russia, which that he associates with attempts to remove him from office. And in discussions about race, Trump has brushed off efforts to address historic racial inequality as something “his people” won’t value, according to three people familiar with his comments.

It’s a brand new take on presidential leadership, one out of step with how the majority of his predecessors have approached the position and just how many of his or her own aides wish that he would govern. As he ventures this week to the mountainside monument to American presidents — and the American presidency — Trump continues to insist, both in public places and in heated discussions with his advisers, that his way of doing the job is the only way he knows how.

That has steered him into dangerous political terrain, with most Americans now disapproving of how he is doing his job and a majority saying they would vote for his rival in November. At the same time, Trump is struggling to explain his rationale for serving a second term; asked twice by friendly interviewers to describe his agenda for another four years in office, Trump named not a problem he hopes to solve or issue he hopes to advance once he is run his last presidential campaign.

“We’re going to make America great again,” that he told Sinclair’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday. “We’re doing things that nobody could have done.”

The pandemic

On coronavirus, Trump has delegated to the others — principally his vice president — the difficult job of bearing bad news, though his aides are now debating whether Trump should focus more of his attention on combating a disease which has left 130,000 Americans dead, caused other countries to bar entry to US citizens and left millions unemployed.

This week, as Trump’s loyal vice president darted from hotspot to hotspot with members of the White House coronavirus task force, Trump hardly mentioned the virus in public. When that he emerged to tout new jobs numbers on Thursday, Trump offered no updated plan to confront a virus that has set daily case-count records five times in the past week. Instead he offered only vague projections of optimism.

“It’s a life, it’s got a life, and we’re putting out that life, cause that’s a bad life that we’re talking about,” he said.

Trump himself has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting since April, and two people close to the President describe him as having lost interest in the virus sometime ago.

That is not how the last Republican president has described confronting inconvenient, uninteresting or difficult dilemmas when that he was in office.

“The nature of the presidency is that sometimes you don’t choose which challenges come to your desk. You do decide how to respond,” President George W. Bush wrote in his post-White House memoir, “Decision Points.”

Trump would hardly adopt Bush’s views on how to do the job seriously; former aides have said he “despises” both Bush presidents and that he regularly questions the decision George W. Bush made to invade Iraq. Nor is he likely to pay much mind to how President Barack Obama — who he also despises and whom he has accused of treason — described the job.

“By definition, if it was an easily solvable problem, or even a modestly difficult but solvable problem, it would not reach me, because, by definition, somebody else would have solved it,” Obama said in 2018, a sentiment he voiced frequently during office. “So, the only decisions that came were the ones that were horrible and that didn’t have a good solution. They said, ‘Let’s send this to Obama, I don’t know what to do.’ ”

Almost all past presidents have said the job exists in gray areas — where decisions aren’t clear-cut, intelligence is open to debate and easy dilemmas are solved by the others, leaving only the hard ones for them to sort out — a view Trump and his team have characterized the position as very nearly entirely the opposite.

The Russia problem

This week, rather than developing a plan to combat Russia’s attempts to pay Taliban fighters to kill American troops, Trump has discounted the intelligence , railed against those that leaked it and said little about how exactly that he might punish Moscow were the details to be confirmed.

“I think it’s a hoax,” he said within an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday. “I think it’s a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats.”

The White House has decried reports about the bounties as predicated on “unverified” information that was maybe not uniformly arranged by the American intelligence community, though successive leaks in The New York Times, CNN and elsewhere have provided an extraordinarily detailed view of the scheme.

Still, in the White House’s own telling, Trump only sees intelligence only once it is “verified” and has “consensus” — a description former administration officials have said bears little resemblance to how intelligence was delivered to presidents in the past. Even then, the White House says information only rises to Trump’s level when there is a “strategic decision” to be made.

The over all portrait supplied by current and former officials has been a president generally tired of the vast secrets published by the US government that only that he and a select amount of aides are allowed to see. John Bolton, his onetime national security adviser, said this week that Trump was generally tired of hearing inconvenient or contradictory information.

“It’s not that the intelligence community is failing,” Bolton told CBS News. “It’s that the President doesn’t value this information as highly as his predecessors have, and as highly as he should.”

Other officials involved in briefing the President have offered similar assessments.

All leaders discover that “intelligence is massively inconvenient,” Sue Gordon, the former top intelligence official who provided intelligence briefings to Trump, said all through public remarks at the end of last year. “So you are walking in there making things difficult because of what you are presenting. And you are limiting the choices because once it’s heard it is heard and it exists.”

One official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations, said Trump was “typically frustrated with intelligence because it shows a problem but doesn’t provide an answer.”

Robert O’Brien, the President’s current national security adviser, told reporters this week that information was never withheld from the President because it seemed inconvenient.

“I almost never go into the President with good news, unfortunately, because of my job,” that he said. “We brief him on everything he needs to know to keep the country safe.”

Race-based culture war

O’Brien is among several administration officials who has recently denied systemic racism continues to plague the nation following a series of police killings of unarmed Black men and women. Even as entities such as NASCAR and the GOP-held Mississippi Legislature begin confronting the symbols long associated with the country’s racist past, Trump has refused to take part in the discussion, deeming Confederate emblems an irreplaceable section of the country’s “heritage.”

That’s a position that polls show is out of step having an increasing amount of Americans — a Quinnipiac University survey last month showed 52% of voters support removing Confederate statues from public spaces — though Trump has been adamant that the those who voted for him are swayed by his argument.

Instead of seeking to bridge the cultural and racial divide, Trump has spent this week stoking the fractures: he’s complained that the names of racists are being taken from buildings, vowed to reexamine a federal rule meant to combat segregation, and deemed to words “Black Lives Matter” a “symbol of hate” that would ruin the “luxury avenue” he once called home.

That Trump isn’t a unifying president is hardly new. Yet given the opportunity to address some of the problems related to systemic bias in policing, Trump has largely turned his right back, believe there’s little political benefit.

After signing an modest executive order earlier this month, Trump has declined to throw his support behind GOP legislation that could go further, fearing it might alienate police and turn fully off the voters he claims are looking for a “law-and-order” president. Without Trump’s backing, the police reform package being negotiated on Capitol Hill has an uncertain future.

Instead of reforms, Trump has focused squarely on-going after violent protesters after that he was warned in early June that he looked weak while fires burned outside the White House as he fled to an underground bunker. Yet protests ever since then have been mostly peaceful.

The concentrate on “looters” illustrates Trump’s desire to solve only the problems that he deems politically helpful, even while less convenient — and often more substantive — issues rage unchecked. During a string of combating press briefings this week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has opened with long speeches about restoring “law-and-order” to the country without mention of the virus ravaging communities across the Sun Belt.

For Trump, solving self-created or self-inflated problems has always seemed more palatable than confronting the challenges no one else can solve. He admitted early in his presidency that fixing health care — an issue that he vowed to overhaul as a candidate — was much more complicated than he expected.

Arriving at an instant where the hard areas of running the country are piling up even while he shows little enthusiasm for solving them, many around him believe his or her own 100-day assessment of the job has changed little.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in April 2017. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”