Trump’s American dystopia has reached a new and ominous cliff (opinion)

The President claimed he would use all of the civilian and army sources of the federal authorities, declaring he would deploy “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers” to deliver order, to cease the violent protests

He did this moments after TV cameras captured in actual time the scene of safety forces wielding batons and shields — together with a line on horseback — transferring in on peaceable residents exercising their First Amendment rights close by in Lafayette Park. Tear gasoline crammed the air as the group fled from the clouds of tear gasoline, turned, regrouped and have been pushed again as soon as once more by the advancing forces.

Trump declared himself the “law and order” president, vowing to defend the legislation, “including your Second Amendment rights.” That was a chilling canine whistle to his armed supporters. Anyone who thought the Trump presidency represented a menace to American democracy, anybody who ever thought Trump may unleash a civil conflict, noticed these fears nearer to being realized on Monday evening than at any time since he took the oath of workplace in 2017 with a speech warning about “American carnage.”

Once the American residents had been cleared with flash bangs, tear gasoline and rubber bullets, the President walked throughout the park to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was partially burned in a Sunday night protest, and held up a bible for a photograph op: “We have the greatest country in the world,” Trump mentioned.





Source link