Trump’s aides debate a new virus approach as President claims it will ‘disappear’

That has led to concerns, even among some of his or her own aides, that Trump appears disengaged from a life-threatening crisis that continues to grip the world.

“There is a fair amount of concern,” one adviser said, describing the President as “frustrated” by recent polling indicating Biden could win the November election by a wide margin.

“There is a lot of frustration,” another Trump adviser said about how the President and the ones around him view his reelection prospects.

But the adviser said many around the President concede that Trump is usually his own worst enemy.

Yet inspite of the clear signs of trouble, Trump and his aides appear separate over perhaps the President should spend more time and effort in confronting the pandemic.

“I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear,” he said.

Meadows, Kushner and White House counselor Hope Hicks continue steadily to recommend that Trump largely prevent the issue. Pence and trade adviser Peter Navarro are pushing the President to battle a more energetic role, warning the soaring number of cases might lead to major disruptions across the country, in accordance with one adviser as well as an added source near to the White House.

The divide inside the West Wing within the pandemic was made more apparent by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before a Senate committee on Tuesday, during which the infectious diseases expert warned lawmakers that coronavirus cases could sky-rocket over the coming weeks from approximately 40,000 a day to 100,000.

A separate source close to the White House described Fauci’s testimony as “dropping bombs” on a disengaged Trump. Another administration official said Fauci was describing exactly what do be seen as a “resurgence within the first wave.” Trump and Fauci, who rarely speak, have usually appeared at odds within their assessments of the crisis.

As cases begun to increase again last month, the White House made a concerted effort to prevent the dramatic, national emergency-style optics that marked the very first surge of coronavirus in the United States — hoping to portray this latest surge to people as less alarming.

“We’re pivoting away from the all four screens, nationally televised press conferences,” one official said, claiming the very first outbreak required more of an emergency response and public health education about how to mitigate the spread of the new virus. “Now we’re at a point in the virus where we have outbreaks — they’re significant, we’re monitoring them — but we also feel like we have control over it.”

The White House insisted Wednesday that Trump remains engaged on coronavirus.

“Any suggestion that the President is not working around the clock to protect the health and safety of all Americans, lead the whole-of-government response to this pandemic, including expediting vaccine development, and rebuild our economy is utterly false,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

After appearing on TELEVISION almost daily — including on weekends — during the early in the day days of the pandemic, Trump himself has largely taken a visual backseat to the response now. His briefings on this issue eventually became venues for him to air grievances about the media and to muse about potential treatments — including ingesting disinfectant — which eventually led to their demise.

Now, Trump is much more focused in private on getting the economy back installed and operating — though over the past week, he has focused in meetings mainly on how best to protect national monuments and statues he believes came to represent his capability to keep the country safe.

The race-baiting has concerned a amount of Trump’s allies, who believe he is harkening to a past that no longer exists — and that most Americans have managed to move on from.

One major concern in recent days for the President’s aides, in line with the adviser who has sat in on recent White House meetings, was Trump’s retweet of a video in which a Trump supporter is seen shouting “White power.” The tweet was eventually deleted.

“It just sets us back worse,” the adviser said about Trump’s racially offensive tweets. “It makes it hard to win reelection.”

“He’s got to focus on what unites us and not divides us,” the adviser said of the President.

Yet Trump has seemed insistent on continuing the push to guard monuments, even as the united states is focused on coronavirus.

Trump has not appeared alongside public health experts in public in weeks and it has made fewer remarks concerning the virus in public places, though a senior administration official says the public messaging will commence to ramp up again next week.

The President will “lean in a bit more on public messaging” on the virus, the state said, with plans for him to highlight advancements in therapeutics and work to fulfill all requests from state governors during events next week.

His message, in accordance with this official: “While there are outbreaks and we’re tending to the needs of those outbreaks, we have the infrastructure in place to deal with them.”

The White House is also about to authorize more regular briefings at the Department of Health and Human Services by task force health practitioners and HHS Secretary Alex Azar, the state said.