Trump’s £600k Mount Rushmore fireworks ‘will endanger lives’

President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

The event, which can be expected to draw thousands, will not require people to wear masks or socially distance, even as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

Trump is expected to speak at the function, which has issued 7,500 tickets to look at fireworks he says is a ‘display like few folks have seen.’

It is expected to cost around $600,000 with money spent burning and environmental consulting services, a permit review, inspections and even portable toilets, reports TMZ.

Health experts are worried plus one former park official says the event will ‘endanger public safety’ and it’ll be ‘extremely difficult’ to evacuate crowds if there is a crisis.

President Donald Trump is beginning Fourth of July weekend with a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Pictured: Fireworks over Mount Rushmore National Memorial, July 2004

Masks and social distancing will never be required, but people will undoubtedly be screened for coronavirus symptoms before they could enter. Pictured: Trump delivers remarks within a Spirit of America Showcase in the Entrance Hall of the White House, July 2

The president will more than likely enjoy a show of support, with hawaii Republican Party selling T-shirts that feature Trump on the memorial alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt – the faces on the monument.

Republican Gov Kristi Noem, a Trump ally, has said social distancing won’t be required during the event and masks will be optional.

Event organizers will give you masks to anyone who would like them and plan to screen attendees for symptoms of COVID-19.

But concern in regards to the coronavirus risk and wildfire danger from the fireworks, along with protests from Native American groups, will also greet the president.

‘We’re going to have thousands of people, shoulder to shoulder at these events,’ Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said.

‘Someone in line to see a president and having the ability to see fireworks at Mount Rushmore, they’re probably not more likely to disqualify themself because they developed a cough the afternoon of or the day before.’

Leaders of several Native American tribes in the region also raised concerns that the function could lead to coronavirus outbreaks amongst their members, who they say are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 as a result of an underfunded health care system and chronic health conditions.

‘The president is putting our tribal members in danger to stage a photo op at certainly one of our most sacred websites,’ said Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

And Cheryl Schreier, superintendent of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial from 2010 to 2019, said the function is a public health hazard.

‘While such patriotic celebrations were memorable, in addition they endangered public safety and irreplaceable natural and cultural resources within the national park and surrounding area,’ she wrote in The Washington Post.

‘In case of emergency – wildfires started by the fireworks, medical emergencies or extreme weather events – evacuation of visitors could prove tremendously difficult.’

Health experts say the function could lead to a spike in cases, and put not just attendees but additionally workers in danger. Pictured: Visitors look at Mount Rushmore National Monument, July 2

About $600,000 has been spent on the display, including $350,000 for the specific fireworks and $3,500 on portable toilets. Pictured: Mike Harris, a retired over-the-road truck driver and registered Republican, shares his views about President Trump with motorists heading toward Mount Rushmore National Monument, July 2

Schrier said it is not only the attendees that are prone to contracting the herpes virus but park employees too.

‘It will actually jeopardize the safety of park service employees, volunteers, concession workers, visitors and residents of the gateway communities,’ she wrote.

Security is likely to be tight, with the street leading up to Mount Rushmore power down.

The governor’s spokesperson, Maggie Seidel, would not say whether the South Dakota National Guard had been deployed, but said organizers are ensuring it is a safe event.

Fireworks were called off after 2009 because a mountain pine beetle infestation increased the fire risks.

Gov Noem pushed to have the fireworks resumed immediately after she was elected, and enlisted Trump’s help.

The president brushed aside fire concerns earlier this season, saying; ‘What can burn up? It’s stone.’

Trump made no mention of the fire danger in new comments on Thursday.

‘They used to do it many years ago, and for whatever reason they were unable or unallowed to do it,’ that he said.

‘They just weren’t permitted to do it, and I opened it up and we will have a huge July 3 and then we’re coming back here, celebrating the Fourth of July in Washington, DC.’

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the fireworks display will cost only a little less than $600,000.

An environmental consulting service called Ero Resources Corporation was paid $138,800 to work with the event

Security and screening will surely cost about $33,000 and another $30,000 is being spent for permit review and display inspection.

The National Fire Protection Association was paid $30,000 for code consultation and about $3,500 was spent on portable toilets.

For the specific display, Pyro Spectaculars was paid $350,00.