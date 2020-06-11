Trump would ‘not even consider’ renaming bases with Confederate links | US news

Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would “not even consider” renaming US military bases which can be named after Confederate military leaders, even though the Pentagon has indicated it is ready to accept the idea.

The statement from the US president came amid widespread anti-racism protests which have convulsed the united states and were triggered by the authorities killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

They have sparked a fresh national conversation around entrenched racism, including controversial public statues, buildings and street names that honor figures from the slave-owning south in the US civil war.

Earlier this week a US army spokesperson said the defense secretary, Mark Esper, and army secretary, Ryan McCarthy, “are open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic”, reversing decades of Pentagon opposition to the notion of renaming bases named after Confederate war leaders.

But Trump angrily denounced the idea, on Twitter.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a … history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump wrote in a new tweet thread.

“The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations … Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

Trump listed a few bases such as for instance Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Benning in Georgia, all of which are named after prominent Confederate war leaders.

Meanwhile, a statue of Christopher Columbus, the 15th-century Italian explorer who opened the Americas for conquest and colonization by Europeans, was torn down by anti-racism protesters in Virginia. The activists set it on fire and threw it into a lake, in the most recent action against historic monuments in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Elsewhere, another statue of Columbus in Boston’s Atlantic Avenue in Massachusetts was beheaded.

On Monday, a court in Virginia temporarily blocked moves by their state governor, Ralph Northam, to eliminate a huge statue of the Confederate general Robert E Lee from the state capital, Richmond.

This was the same general whose statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, became a focus of a rally of the far right in 2017, the place where a counter-protester was killed. Trump said there have been very fine people “on both sides”.

On Wednesday, Virginia’s attorney general vowed to guard Northam’s want to remove the Lee statue in Richmond.

The governor had both “the authority and the moral obligation” to take action, Mark Herring said in a new court filing.

Also on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Congress to take steps to eliminate from the US Capitol 11 statues representing Confederate leaders and soldiers from the civil war. “Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed,” Pelosi said in a letter to leaders of a congressional committee responsible for managing the statues in the Capitol.

Under a longstanding tradition, each state sends two statues to the Capitol. Those commemorated include Lee and Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the “Fort Trump” idea appeared to have fallen. The nation of Poland proposed in 2018 to name a military base in honor of Trump, in return for him placing a permanent presence there. But the plan has crumbled amid disputes over how to fund the deployment and where you should garrison the soldiers, sources told the agency.