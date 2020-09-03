Trump won’t stop interfering in the election

More evidence of meddling came earlier Wednesday with the news that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security withheld an intelligence bulletin warning of a Russian plot to spread misinformation about Joe Biden’s health, which mirrored the President’s own attacks. The report, first revealed by ABC News, followed the Director of National Intelligence’s decision to stop in-person lawmaker briefings about election interference — a move Democrats say could shield foreign actors who want to help Trump.
“This is playing with fire. We’re a very closely divided country here,” Barr told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.” Asked for evidence to defend his claim that foreign adversaries could dump large numbers of fraudulent mail-in ballots into the system, Barr told Blitzer: “Logic.” US intelligence officials have said there is no evidence to suggest that the election could be threatened in such a manner. Barr also claimed that China, not Russia, was the most active foreign foe in interfering in the election. Last month, intelligence officials said that while Beijing wanted Trump to lose, Russia was making a far more aggressive attempt to hurt Biden.
Barr’s comments will stir fresh concerns that he is acting as a political functionary for Trump rather than in the traditionally more neutral role expected of an attorney general. Such suspicions were provoked by the way he intervened to ease the political sting of the Mueller report and the probes he has set up apparently to…