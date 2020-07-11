Trump won’t say whether he will pardon Manafort and Stone, calls FBI investigators ‘human scum’

Trump also harshly criticized FBI officials for how they conducted the investigation of whether Russia was trying to interfere in the 2016 election, which the bureau started before Special Counsel Robert Mueller took it over.

The President called FBI officials mixed up in Russia investigation “human scum” in the briefing because he believes the lives of several of his friends and colleagues were unnecessarily ruined because of the probe.

The Justice Department’s inspector general, in an easy review of the beginning of the FBI’s Russia counterintelligence investigation, found the investigation was opened properly but that the FBI made serious errors in its observations of Trump political associates.