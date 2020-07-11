Trump won’t say whether he will pardon Manafort and Stone, calls FBI investigators ‘human scum’

Trump also harshly criticized FBI officials for how they conducted the investigation of whether Russia was trying to interfere in the 2016 election, which the bureau started before Special Counsel Robert Mueller took it over.
The President called FBI officials mixed up in Russia investigation “human scum” in the briefing because he believes the lives of several of his friends and colleagues were unnecessarily ruined because of the probe.
The Justice Department’s inspector general, in an easy review of the beginning of the FBI’s Russia counterintelligence investigation, found the investigation was opened properly but that the FBI made serious errors in its observations of Trump political associates.
The Mueller investigation, after 2 yrs of painstaking fact-finding, documented several contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russians, as the campaign was trying to benefit from efforts to sow discord in the American election, along with several attempts by the President to obstruct the investigation.
Manafort was convicted for bank and tax fraud and admitted to foreign lobbying-related crimes.
Trump said that Stone, who was simply convicted and sentenced for lying to Congress about his efforts through the 2016 campaign, was “treated unfairly.”
He also said that Manafort’s “black book” documenting payments from Ukrainians was “a fraud.”
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 of lying to the FBI about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the US.