Trump will travel to Florida’s Miami-Dade County today, the state’s coronavirus epicenter 

Pre-school students attend summer school sessions at Happy Day School in Monterey Park, California, on July 9. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Adults, maybe not children, appear to be key to spreading the coronavirus, and schools should give “serious consideration” to strategies that permit them to stay open even though the virus is spreading, two pediatric infectious illness specialists wrote in a commentary published Friday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

“Almost 6 months into the pandemic, accumulating evidence and collective experience argue that children, particularly school-aged children, are far less important drivers of SARSCoV-2 transmission than adults,” write Drs. Benjamin Lee and William Raszka Jr. of the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.

They note several small studies are finding children were rarely the first person in a family group to become ill, including a separate paper published Friday in Pediatrics.

In that study, researchers from the University of Geneva in Switzerland found that, among 39 house holds where kids became ill with Covid-19, children were believed to be the first case in only three house holds. In the 36 other households, the daughter or son developed symptoms after or at the same time as an adult in the home, “suggesting that the child was not the source of infection and that children most frequently acquire COVID-19 from adults, rather than transmitting it to them.”

It’s unclear why kids would be more unlikely to transmit the virus to adults or other children. Lee and Raszka write that children might have milder symptoms, releasing fewer infectious particles, or they could have had few opportunities to become infected in the community, as much schools closed around the same time physical distancing orders went into place.

Schools, Lee and Raszka write, “may be less important in community transmission than initially feared.”

“Serious consideration should be paid toward strategies that allow schools to remain open, even during periods of COVID-19 spread,” they write. “In doing so, we could minimize the potentially profound adverse social, developmental, and health costs that our children will continue to suffer until an effective treatment or vaccine can be developed and distributed or, failing that, until we reach herd immunity.”

In guidance published last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics – the publisher of Pediatrics – recommended schools begin with “a goal of having students physically present in school,” but said strategies may need to be revised depending on the level of viral transmission in the school and community.