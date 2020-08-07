Trump will prohibit transactions with Bytedance beginning September 20 in apparent TikTok ban

President Trump has signed a new executive order which will block all transactions with Bytedance, TikTok’s parent corporation, in an effort to “address the national emergency with respect to the information and communication technology supply chain.”

The move comes after months of escalating tensions, which saw Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others at the White House warn that TikTok presented a national security threat because of its Chinese ownership. Microsoft is currently in talks to acquire portions of the app, aimed to be complete by September 15th.

Trump’s new order is set to take effect in 45 days, just after the September 15th deadline set for negotiations in the Microsoft sale.

Another order banned transactions with WeChat, a popular texting app in China that has maintained a limited US user base focused on recent Chinese immigrants.

