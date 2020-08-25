Trump will be thrilled with RNC’s first night (Opinion)

GOP nationwide chairwoman Ronna McDaniel laid it out in her opening night address: “You probably noticed Democrats spent a lot of time talking about how much they despise our President. But we heard very little about their actual policies, policies that would have been unthinkable a decade ago,” McDaniel stated, prior to riffing on the best policy hits from the Democratic governmental main on nonrenewable fuel sources, unlawful migration, health care, and public security concerns.

This is the obstacle for the Republicans today: To reframe the discussion around voting concerns and the effects of liberal policy options, versus the chosen Democratic framing around Joe Biden being a better individual.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who later on worked as United States Ambassador to the United Nations, strengthened the framing with an excellent speech that laid bare the salaries of selecting Democrats in this election: “Last time, Joe’s boss was Obama… this time, it would be Pelosi, Sanders, and the Squad.” Two crucial bells the Republicans need to continue to call all week are on the economy and public security, which is flying up the list of leading concerns for American citizens. A recent Pew Research study, in reality, discovered the concern of violent criminal activity in the United States is basically reaching managing the coronavirus in the list of leading ballot concerns– casting calls to defund police in a more important light. A popular “Never Trump” Republican pollster– Sarah Longwell– admitted

