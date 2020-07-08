Trump: White House will pressure governors to open schools – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the White House would put pressure on governors to get schools opened in the fall amid rising coronavirus cases across the country.



At a White House summit, Trump signaled the full-court press, saying it would maybe not be good politically to keep schools closed, according to The Hill.



“We don’t want people to make political statements or do it for political reasons. They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed. No way,” Trump said throughout a White House event with government officials and school administrators.

“We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everyone else to open the schools,” Trump added, after again claiming that the escalation in cases is because increased testing.

A number of states have seen spiking cases, and the U.S. the other day saw the daily number of instances across the country cross the threshold of 50,000.

Health experts argue the spiking number of instances is likely linked to people congregating more as lockdowns across the country eased and people were less guarded about social distancing. Some states have since reimposed measures to keep people apart, such as for instance closing bars or delaying the opening of indoor dining at restaurants.

The rising cases have raised questions about schools opening in the fall.

Trump, Vice President Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield and White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx attended the daylong event at the White House on Tuesday with school officials from round the country.

The message from the administration was unambiguous even before Trump spoke: Schools should have no issues returning to in-person learning in the fall.





