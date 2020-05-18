Trump White House Adviser Says He’s ‘Glad’ Obama Has A New Job As ‘Biden’s Press Secretary’

On Sunday, White House adviser Peter Navarro torched Barack Obama after the previous president criticized the Trump administration for supposedly flubbing the COVID-19 disaster response.

‘I’m glad Mr. Obama has a brand new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary’

Navarro blasted Obama throughout an look on ABC News’ “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, telling the host that Obama is now merely a member of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s marketing campaign press group.

Navarro, Trump’s director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, made the feedback after the ABC News host requested him about Obama seemingly suggesting that Team Trump has botched their response.

“I’m glad Mr. Obama has a new job as Joe Biden’s press secretary,” Navarro mentioned.

Obama Criticized Trump Administration’s Handling of COVID-19 Response During Harvard Commencement Speech

On Saturday, Obama mentioned throughout his digital Harvard graduation speech that the pandemic revealed an incompetent federal response by authorities officers.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama mentioned with out saying President Donald Trump’s identify. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Navarro on Obama: ‘His administration was a kumbaya of incompetence’

In his ABC News interview, Navarro ripped Obama for his dealing with of China throughout his White House tenure.

“His administration was a kumbaya of incompetence in which we saw millions of manufacturing jobs go off to China,” he added.

Obama’s graduation speech got here within the wake of a leaked name to the media, wherein he was heard slamming the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Obama reportedly known as the federal response to coronavirus an “absolute chaotic disaster” and argued that the 2020 presidential election was a battle in opposition to “being selfish, being tribal, being divided.”

President Trump was additionally requested about Obama’s Saturday feedback about his dealing with of the coronavirus disaster outdoors the White House on Sunday.

Trump mentioned Obama was “grossly incompetent” as president.