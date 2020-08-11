Trump weighs blocking U.S. citizens coming home if coronavirus infection feared By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Boston



By David Shepardson and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is thinking about a procedure to obstruct U.S. citizens and long-term homeowners from returning home if they are believed of being contaminated with the brand-new coronavirus, a senior U.S. authorities verified to Reuters.

The authorities stated a draft guideline, which has actually not been settled and might alter, would offer the federal government permission to obstruct people who might “reasonably” be thought to have actually contracted COVID-19 or other illness.

Trump has actually set up a series of sweeping migration constraints considering that the start of the coronavirus pandemic, suspending some legal migration and permitting U.S. border authorities to quickly deport migrants captured at the border without basic legal procedures.

Reuters reported in May that U.S. federal government authorities were worried that double U.S.-Mexico citizens may run away to the United States if the coronavirus break out in Mexico got worse, putting more tension on U.S. medical facilities.

The draft guideline, which was initially reported by The New York Times on Monday, would be released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has …