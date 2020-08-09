Trump WeChat ban ‘an unwelcome signal’ for Chinese community



United States President Trumps states WeChat is a hazard to America’s nationwide security.





For the worldwide Chinese community, WeChat is more than a chat app: it is typically the main ways of remaining in touch with family and friends back house.

So the choice recently by United States President Donald Trump to order American companies to stop working with WeChat has actually sent out shockwaves rippling out.

“WeChat has become the ‘it’ tool for Chinese-speaking people, no matter where you are around the world,” one Shanghai resident informed the BBC.

The billion-user app is mainly a social networking platform however can be utilized for a host of everyday activities like shopping, video gaming and even dating.

But WeChat has a less innocent side. It is seen a crucial instrument of China’s internal monitoring device.

WeChat and the Surveillance State

What is Tencent?

In an executive order, President Trump identified WeChat a hazard to United States nationwide security and implicated it of event “vast swaths” of user information, threatening Americans’ individual and …