Trump wears a mask during visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed

“I’ll probably have a mask if you must know. I’ll probably have a mask. I think when you’re in a hospital especially in that particular setting, where you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table. I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask. I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place,” Trump told reporters in front of his visit.

Trump was seen briefly in a mask while walking with staff, who also were wearing masks, at the infirmary in Bethesda, Maryland. He did not make any remarks while wearing one. This is the first-time since the pandemic began that the White House press corps got a glimpse of Trump with a face covering.

The President’s decision to wear a mask during his Saturday trip to the medical center uses months of declining to publicly wear one — against the tips of his or her own administration’s public health experts.

CNN previously reported that Trump’s agreement to don a mask in public was the result of heavy “pleading” by aides, who urged the President to set an illustration for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit.

During a Fox News interview Thursday, Trump teased his visit to Walter Reed, saying, “I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You’re in a hospital setting, I think it’s a very appropriate thing.” Trump then doubled down on his intent to wear a face covering in a hospital setting, saying in a Friday interview with Telemundo, “That wouldn’t be difficult at all for me.” Masks are becoming a political flash point as some Americans argue the requirement infringes upon their civil liberties. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear a “cloth face cover when they have to go out in public,” noting that masks are critical in areas where social distancing is difficult to maintain considering that the coronavirus can spread between asymptomatic people and through respiratory droplets in the air. Even following the federal government recommended Americans wear masks in places where social distancing is impossible, Trump declared he was unlikely to ever wear one himself. And even while some of his aides gently encouraged him to be observed following his or her own government’s advice, Trump insisted wearing a mask would make him appear weak and give off the impression that he was not controlling the pandemic. The President has also ridiculed those who have worn one publicly, like 2020 rival Joe Biden. The White House insists that mask wearing isn’t required for Trump since he and the ones around him are tested regularly for Covid-19. During a May visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, Trump refused to wear a mask in view of the press, because that he said that he didn’t want to give into media criticism and pressure. This story has been updated with additional details.

