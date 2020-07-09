Trump: We Are In A Culture War

President Donald Trump mentioned on Wednesday that this nation is in a new “culture war,” plus Republicans need to “toughen up” or perhaps face challenging elections.

Trump: Cancel Culture Is “The Very Definition Of Totalitarianism”

In his 4th of July weekend speech at Mount Rushmore, President Trump slammed typically the leftists enemies that are assaulting memorials across the nation, decrying typically the “left-wing cultural revolution” that individuals are going through right now. The President after that attacked “cancel culture,” one of their particular “political weapons,” because “the very definition of totalitarianism.”

“It is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America,” President Trump said. “This attack on our liberty, our magnificent liberty, must be stopped, and it will be stopped very quickly. We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life.”

He broadened on these types of themes within an interview along with Real Clear Politics on Wednesday, informing them the actions from your left right this moment are nothing just one full offered “culture war.” The President after that warned of which “if the Republicans don’t toughen up and get smart and get strong and protect our heritage and protect our country,” they are going to have “a very tough election.”

The Rhetoric Is Good, But We Must Also Enact Real Change Too

This is exactly the things i want to listen to President Trump. He usually speaks greatest when taking on issues that typically the neocons, RINOs, and other business types do not address, not necessarily when speaking about the economy or perhaps tax slashes. The Republicans have been sturdy on the economic climate for decades, nevertheless that isn’t what matters today. This is actually matters.

President Trump not only has to continue this specific rhetoric, and fascinating in the tradition war, but in addition affecting genuine change, not only words. If typically the Republicans take back the House this season, especially with additional pro-America First candidates, after that we completely must cause out the departed and deal with them strong, or you will fall into wreck.