‘Trump Was Wrong From Day One:’ Gov. Cuomo Says President’s ‘COVID Scandal’ Makes ‘Watergate Look Innocent’ 

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference that President Donald Trump’s “COVID scandal makes what Nixon did at Watergate look innocent.” He also claimed that “Trump was wrong from day one and New Yorkers have been right from day one.”

Cuomo said the Trump administration has “been denying the reality of the situation from the beginning. It doesn’t exist. It’s going to go away, by Easter we’ll reopen, when it gets warm it will go away like it’s a miracle.”

“It didn’t go away,” Cuomo said. “There was no miracle. You denied reality. This is their political agenda over public health policy. That’s what this is.”

Cuomo also said that that the federal government “got offended when the states asked for any resources or help from the federal government. If they’re not going to step up and address a problem that helps every — that hurts every state in the United States. Then what is the point of the federal government?”

Cuomo added, “And now the president is attacking science. What a surprise. No surprise. He’s been attacking science from day one.”

The governor also stated, “Trump’s COVID scandal makes what Nixon did at Watergate look innocent. Nobody died in the Watergate scandal. Thousands of people are going to die in this COVID scandal and that is all the difference in the world.”

‘Trump was wrong from day one’

“You look at the facts, the facts clearly demonstrate Trump was wrong from day one and New Yorkers have been right from day one. There’s no argument,” Cuomo claimed. “There’s nothing to tweet about. The facts are in. The numbers are in. Look at the number of bodies. Look at the infection rate.”

“New York’s numbers have declined while the nation is going up,” he finished.