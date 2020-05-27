President Donald Trump that the United States has “targeted 52 Iranian sites” for attack should the country strike “any Americans, or American assets.”The string of tweets come after the White House formally notified Congress of the US operation that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Trump warns that US has 'targeted 52 Iranian sites'
