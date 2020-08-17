Trump warns of ‘rigged election’ as he uses fear to counter Biden’s convention week

The alarming cautions– reliant on incorrect details and racist tropes– foreshadowed a bitter fall project as Trump looks for to reverse a slide in the surveys. And they presaged an extracted post-election fight as Trump preempted a possible loss with cautions of scams.
“The only way we’re going to lose this election is if this election is rigged,” he stated throughout a drop in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the 2nd of numerous battlefield occasions he is utilizing this week to counterprogram the Democrats’ all-digital convention.
He appeared to inject a brand-new plan implied to deny him of a 2nd term on Monday: a “deep state” he is worried may reveal a coronavirus vaccine on November 4– the day after the election.
“I don’t need that,” he stated throughout his late-afternoon speech in Wisconsin.
Yet it was his statement that a loss in November might just come as an outcome of election scams that was the most shocking. Trump has actually formerly alerted of a “rigged election,” consisting of on Monday early morning as he released unproven cautions about mail-in ballot and drop boxes for tallies. Combined with a statement that his loss would just …