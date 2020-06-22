Trump Warns Of ‘Rigged’ 2020 Election – ‘Scandal Of Our Times’

President Trump tweeted a warning to his supporters suggesting the 2020 election could be tainted by Democrats’ push for vote-by-mail practices.

The message nearly seems to be a primary challenge to Twitter to censor him on the problem yet again.

“Rigged 2020 election,” that he wrote. “Millions of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries yet others.

Trump added that “it will be the scandal of our times!”

Nearly every prominent Democrat has been utilising the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to push for a huge expansion of mail-in ballots.

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: AN INCREDIBLE NUMBER OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, YET OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

RELATED: Biden Predicts Military Will Escort President Trump Out Of Office If He Refuses To Leave

‘Floodgates to Fraud’

The President also shared a story involving Attorney General William Barr telling Fox News that mail-in voting “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

“Right now, a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot,” Barr explained. “So, I think … it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections.”

The AG also noted that anonymity dilemmas could compel voters to alter their votes due to pressure.

“There’s questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot, because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope,” continued Barr. “So, the person who opens — person who opens the envelope will know how people voted.”

This is the entire reason we now have privacy curtains and split up ballot stations for in-person voting.

A bipartisan electoral reform commission in 2005 concluded that mail-in voting “increases the risk of fraud” and validates Barr’s concerns about privacy.

“It raises concerns about privacy, as citizens voting at home may come under pressure to vote for certain candidates,” the commission’s report reads.

Why do Democrats want Vote-by-Mail? Because it makes fraud a whole lot easier. Troy, NY taught us this lesson in 2012. Democrats there revealed a bunch of tactics that could easily be used to commit fraud with mail-in ballots. — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) May 21, 2020

RELATED: While Twitter ‘Fact Checks’ Trump On Mail-In Ballot Fraud, A Mail Man Was Charged With Changing Ballots

Ripe For Fraud?

Twitter, previously, has “fact-checked” the President on claims that mail-in ballots are ripe for voter fraud. Their fact-checks have conveniently left out actual instances of fraud.

There here have already been some prominent examples of voter fraud involving mail-in ballots – fairly recent debacles in North Carolina and Texas for beginners – some of which involve both parties.

Vote-by-mail schemes are considered by many experts as a means of facilitating voter fraud.

And for a passing fancy day Twitter claimed fraud through mail-in ballots isn’t an issue, the Justice Department charged a mail carrier for allegedly altering ballots.